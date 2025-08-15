Jacob Elordi, Olivia Jade split takes dramatic turn after summer tension

Olivia Jade Giannulli was seen in Los Angeles on Wednesday night for the first time since ending her on-and-off four-year romance with Euphoria star Jacob Elordi.

The 25-year-old, daughter of actress Lori Loughlin, arrived at Italian restaurant E Baldi in Beverly Hills wearing an oversized camel coat with a white top, denim shorts, white socks and black loafers.

She was accompanied by a friend dressed in white, greeting her in the parking area before heading inside.

The former lovers breakup was reported on August 7, as PEOPLE confirmed the split while Us Weekly revealed that things were “rocky between them all summer.”

A close source also explained that Olivia moved to Paris for a while to have a fresh start and a change of scenery. Whereas, Jacob was busy with work and traveling which created distance in their relationship.

However, both agreed that it was not working anymore so later they decided to call it quits.

Only two days before news of the split, Jacob reunited with his ex Kaia Gerber at an early birthday celebration for Cara Delevingne in West Hollywood. The former couple, who dated for over a year between 2020 and 2021, arrived separately at the event.

Last month, Olivia announced that she would be living in Paris for some time and hoping to launch her business by the end of the year. In a recent vlog, she shared that therapy really helped her deal with the big changes in her life, including moving to the abroad.