Liam Hemsworth, Gabriella Brooks are engaged?

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks may be engaged

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks may be taking their relationship to the next level, if the latest sighting is any indication.

Engagement rumours sparked after Gabriella was seen wearing a sparkling diamond ring on her left ring finger while celebrating Chris Hemsworth’s 42nd birthday in Ibiza, Spain, on August 10, as per E! News.

The Hunger Games actor, 35, and the 29-year-old model joined the festivities alongside Chris’s close friends, including Taika Waititi and his wife Rita Ora, as well as Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso.

Gabriella, dressed in a yellow polka-dot sundress paired with black sandals and sunglasses, caught attention when she flashed the ring to fellow guests with a bright smile.

The couple’s romance first made headlines in 2019 after Gabriella was spotted meeting Liam’s parents, Craig and Leonie Hemsworth.

They kept things private until 2021, when they stepped out together for the first time at the Gold Dinner charity event, alongside Chris and his wife Elsa Pataky.

Liam, who finalized his divorce from Miley Cyrus in 2020 after nearly a decade together, has been known to keep his personal life away from the spotlight.

A source told E! News in 2021 that his relationship with Gabriella is “very different from Miley,” adding, “They like the same things and have the same lifestyle. It’s not a rollercoaster of highs and lows. Gabriella is very laid back and even-keeled.”

The insider also shared that Liam’s family “very much approves and likes having her around,” noting, “They are happy for Liam that he has found someone that brings out the best in him.”

Representatives for the pair have yet to comment on the engagement speculation.