Kim Kardashian, Kanye West private conversations get exposed

An intimate glimpse into the married life of Kim Kardashian and her ex-husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, has been offered to the public.

With the official teaser trailer of In Whose Name? premiering on Wednesday, August 13, the former couple’s private conversations from their time together have made headlines.

The roughly one-minute teaser for the controversial rapper’s upcoming documentary previewed a scene in which he closes a door marked with Kardashian’s name.

"Your personality wasn’t like this a few years ago," her shaky voice could be heard from behind the scene, hinting her sobbing.

Followed by a few more clips flashing though the screen, including one where West and his eldest daughter, North, are riding in the back of a vehicle, the former couple’s intense conversation is featured.

The camera focuses on Kardashian, 44, who says, "We can talk about that later, but," before the Bully maker stops her to say, "It ain’t no but!"

While the first look of the new documentary doesn’t touch on West's hate speech, it includes clips from his 2020 presidential campaign, including video from the South Carolina campaign rally in which the father of four claimed that he and SKIMS mogul almost aborted their first child.

Kardashian and West share four kids: North, 11, nine-year-old Saint, seven-year-old Chicago and five-year-old Psalm.

The documentary, directed by Nico Ballesteros, is set to be released on September 19.