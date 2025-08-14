Junior Andre promises 'big things coming' amid sister Princess rising stardom

Junior Andre is not coming slow in any way, matching the momentum of his rising sister, Princess.

Junior and Princess, the children of former model Katie Price and singer Peter Andre, appeared deeply invested in their respective careers.

The 20-year-old singer has been making headlines for the strong support he's shown his younger sister Princess, 18, on her new solo project, The Princess Diaries.

Junior has also hinted the fans that he's preparing for major success, telling them: 'My time is coming.'

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday Junior wrote: 'Sometimes the most quiet seasons are the most powerful ones.

'I have been loving in silence, learning, growing, making moves you haven't seen yet. I think about you all more than you know..and when the times right, you'll understand why I've been so lowkey.

'My time is coming and when it does, we are all going up together.'

For context, back in 2022, Junior's debut single Slide hit No.1 on the UK's iTunes pop chart, with his follow-up track Only One also bagging the top spot a year later.

In the first episode of her ITV show, The Princess Diaries, which aired on Sunday night, opened up about her childhood trauma and her famous mother Katie Price's chaotic divorces.