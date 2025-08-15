James Gunn reveals why ‘Superman’ is getting early digital release

James Gunn has confirmed that Superman will arrive early on digital platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, so fans can catch the blockbuster ahead of Peacemaker Season 2’s premiere on August 21 on HBO Max.

As reported by Variety, the move comes as Superman has been a major success for Warner Bros. and DC Studios, launching Gunn’s new DC Universe.

The follow-up in that universe, Peacemaker Season 2, will directly connect to the events of Superman, with new characters like Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) and Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) also appearing in the John Cena-led series.

While the decision allows more fans to see it before the next chapter in the DCU, some moviegoers have voiced disappointment at its quick digital turnaround, especially since the film continues to perform strongly in theaters, grossing $334 million domestically and nearing $600 million worldwide.

In its fifth weekend, it still brought in an impressive $7 million.

When ScreenRant told Gunn it was “heartbreaking” to see the movie go digital so soon because he enjoys “a good, long theatrical campaign,” Gunn agreed, replying, “Me too.”

He explained, “Well, it’s very complicated, but the truth is it is because of Peacemaker. I originally thought Peacemaker was going to be coming out next month."

Adding, he said, "There was a lot of things that are beyond our control, so that Peacemaker is coming out now, and, at the end of the day, I wanted everyone to be able to see Superman that wanted to, even those people who couldn’t get to a theater before Peacemaker. And that’s really the reason for it."

Despite the digital release, Superman will continue playing in theaters for those who still want the big-screen experience.