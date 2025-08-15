Katie Price sends peace message to Peter Andre for sake of children

Katie Prince is currently recovering from more facial surgery

Katie Price seems open to making peace with Peter Andre amid reports that their daughter Princess has been dragged into their feud.

It all began when the rumours of a rift between Katie and the rising star Princess made headlines after Katie failed to attend Princess' 18th birthday party.

Later, it was reported that the former glamour model was allegedly 'banned' from appearing on the ITV television series.

For the context, Princess has landed her first solo project, The Princess Diaries. Katie later claimed that it was her daughter's management who had told her not to appear on the show.

Amid this situation, Katie has sent a message to ex husband, Peter Andre, to 'squash their beef' for the sake of their family.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Katie Price Show podcast, Katie shared:

'There's no reason why both parents just can't be there to support her.' She continued:' Now this isn't about me. I have to clarify this. I don't care that I'm not in Princess show.

Stressing on the importance of being supportive parents despite divorce she added: 'It's not fair to bring piggy in the middle. Life would be more at peace. I am not saying to be best buddies, but for the sake of children, there's room for everyone to support your kids.

