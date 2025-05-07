Jared Padalecki celebrates his character Sam Winchester's birthday with family

The 'Gilmore Girls' alum played the youngest Winchester brother alongside Jensen Ackles for 15 seasons

Happy birthday, Sammy!

Jared Padalecki just gave Supernatural fans a wholesome dose of nostalgia. On May 2, the actor took to Instagram to celebrate the birthday of his beloved character Sam Winchester.

He shared a cosy family photo of himself, wife Genevieve, and their three kids squeezed into a restaurant booth.

“The Padalecki Clan got together to celebrate #SamWinchester’s birthday….” he wrote, before cheekily adding, “Turns out he and Ruby smoothed things over in the afterlife.”

Genevieve famously played Ruby, the demon who had a twisted on-screen romance with Sam. The couple met on set, married in 2010, and recently celebrated 15 years of marriage.

Sam Winchester was born on May 2, 1983, which would make him 42 this year — the same age as Padalecki. The actor portrayed the demon-hunting character for 15 seasons, from 2005 to 2020, alongside Jensen Ackles.

Outside of Supernatural, Padalecki is known for his early role as Dean on Gilmore Girls and more recently for Walker.

Up next, he’ll reunite with Supernatural co-stars Misha Collins and Ackles on season 5 of The Boys, helmed by Supernatural creator Eric Kripke.