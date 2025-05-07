Rihanna shocks fans as she unexpectedly reunites with 'nemesis'

Rihanna and Ciara have officially called a truce 14 years after trading nasty jabs online.

What started as one of the most viral celebrity spats in early Twitter history just got a surprising and stylish ending at the 2025 Met Gala earlier this week.

Rihanna, who hard launched her third pregnancy on the blue carpet of the star-studded annual fashion event by flaunting her baby bump, took a moment to pose for photos together with the Goodies star on Monday, May 5 at Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City.

The Diamonds hitmaker and Ciara have officially moved past their online drama, serving fans a moment of unexpected peace and maturity.

Photos from the event show Ciara, 39, flashing a bright smile while placing her hand on Rihanna's growing belly.

Meanwhile, the Fenty Beauty founder wowed in a Marc Jacobs skirt suit with a cropped tuxedo jacket and below-the-bump pinstriped skirt on the biggest night in fashion.

In addition, Rihanna's husband A$AP Rocky and Ciara's husband, NFL player Russell Wilson, joined the two pop stars for the photos.

For the unversed, Rihanna, 37, and Ciara’s feud dates back to 2011. It all started when Ciara appeared on E!’s Fashion Police and disclosed an unpleasant encounter with Rihanna, saying, "She wasn’t the nicest."

That seemingly casual comment didn’t sit well with Rihanna. "My bad ci, did I forget to tip you? #howrudeofme," she clapped back with a condescending jab, culminating in a nasty dispute.

Despite initial attempts at reconciliation, tensions resurfaced in 2013. However, by 2018, Ciara had extended a public birthday greeting to Rihanna, and the two eventually officially put their decade-old conflict to rest with the Met Gala appearance.