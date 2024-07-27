Macy Gray’s bizarre confession about way of ‘healing’

Macy Gray gets candid on how she 'heal'

Gray confessed about her seemingly inappropriate way to escape from reality during his appearance on MTV’s Surreal Life: Villa of Secrets.

The American singer sighed in disappointment when she and her co-stars were asked to participate in a group breathing exercise in Tuesday’s season premiere.

“Oh, God,” she said in a confessional. “I just don’t do the hippie s–t. Like, I live in LA — that’s hippie kingdom. If I’m healing, that’s not how I do it.”

An off-camera was prompted to ask, “How would you do it?”

“Like, cocaine. And a couple, a couple shots,” Gray replied with a jovial laugh.

“Get those edibles down my throat, and I’m good, girl! Then order me a pizza, I’m straight! I don’t need all that s–t. I’m good.”

The actress, hesitant at first, was led to the large outdoor porch of her Medellín, Colombia, home along with her co-stars, Johnny Weir, Kim Zolciak, Tyler Posey, Josie Canseco, O.T. Genasis, Ally Brooke, and Johnny Hanks. There, they sat in a circle on separate cushioned seats.

Without any regret, Grey said, “It'd be really dope if we had an ottoman,” indicating that she wished for something to put her feet up on when their guide, Oliver, told them to close their eyes.

“To my right, Tyler’s going [dramatic breathing]. He sounds like a bear,” she joked on Posey and Hanks who eventually started breathing to the beat of a drum Oliver played.

“Chet — he has this lobster thing going on [with his hands]. Like, he’s all cramped up. It’s like they’re almost in a competition! So it was impossible for me to really get into it.” she added