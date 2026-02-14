Gordon Ramsay denies Victoria Beckham got handsy with Brooklyn at his wedding

Gordon Ramsay has spoken out against Brooklyn Beckham’s claims that his mother, Victoria Beckham, danced “inappropriately” at his wedding to Nicola Peltz.

In a talk with The Sun on Friday, February 13, the 59-year-old British celebrity chef addressed Brooklyn’s allegations against his mother.

Ramsay said, “We were there at the wedding. There was nothing salacious, nothing inappropriate, everyone was having fun.”

When the Kitchen Nightmare star was asked if the Spice Girls star was grinding on her son’s big day, he replied, “No! Nothing of the sort,” urging that it was all just innocent “fun.”

He went on to reveal that Victoria “is upset – and [has] every right to be upset” about Brooklyn’s bad blood with herself and his father, David Beckham.

On January 19, the 26-year-old made a withering statement on his Instagram Stories, claiming that his mother jeopardized his wedding ceremony by dancing “inappropriately.”

The statement read, “My mum hijacked my first dance with my wife, which had been planned weeks in advance to a romantic love song. In front of our 500 wedding guests, Marc Anthony called me to the stage, where in the schedule my romantic dance with my wife but instead my mum was waiting to dance with me instead.”

“She danced very inappropriately on me in front of everyone. I’ve never felt more uncomfortable or humiliated in my entire life. We wanted to renew our vows so we could create new memories of our wedding day that bring us joy and happiness, not anxiety and embarrassment,” Brooklyn said.