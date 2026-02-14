Gordon Ramsay makes unexpected plea to Brooklyn as he addresses Beckham family feud

Gordon Ramsay offered Brooklyn Beckham a piece of advice as he addressed the public feud between him and his parents David and Victoria Beckham.

Speaking to The Sun, the British chef said that Brooklyn is "desperate to stand on his own two feet," but must remember "where you came from."

"It’s a very difficult situation," Gordon told the outlet. “Victoria is upset, and I know 24/7, seven days a week, just how much David loves Brooklyn."

The restaurateur further said that he loves Brooklyn as his heart is "incredible."

“Brooklyn and I have messaged a little bit, our relationship is solid. I love him – his heart is incredible," said Gordon.

He further told the outlet that “He’s desperate to stand on his own two feet. He’s desperate to forge his own way, and I respect that from Brooklyn. It’s such a good thing to do. But remember where you came from."

"And honestly, one day you’re not going to have your mum and dad, and you need to understand that," he continued. “But it’s hard, isn’t it, when you’re infatuated? Love is blind. It’s easy to get up on that rollercoaster, and get carried away. But it will come back."

"I’ve seen first-hand just how good parents they are," Gordon said of David and Victoria Beckham.

“They’ve both put so much energy into their kids, and I know just how many times they’ve got Brooklyn out of the s***," he added. "I think it’s going to be a matter of time before Brooklyn takes a good look at himself and understands just what his parents mean to him."

Last month, Brooklyn released a bombshell statement on social media, clarifying that he doesn't want to reconcile with his parents.