Rachel Zoe sends out message for womne with her post-divorce diamond ring

Rachel Zoe has invested in a post-split diamond, calling the piece of jewellery a “freedom ring.”

She got candid about the new purchase during an appearance on Today, and shared her view that women should not have to wait for engagement or marriage to buy meaningful jewelry.

"By wearing this, I call it my freedom ring," the fashion designer continued. "It's just to [say]...why does this have to be for only getting engaged? I don't understand that. I think we have to change the narrative around it. And, as we were talking about it, you need a ring."

"Why wait? Buy the diamond now," host Jenna Bush Hager chimed in.

The designer, who joined The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, revealed she commissioned the custom ring from Ring Concierge after filing for divorce from Rodger Berman in 2025.

Zoe went on to share that the oval diamond design was partly inspired by her sons, while also reflecting her belief that rings can symbolise independence, not just relationships.

"He picked the stones," she said of her younger son, Kaius. "And he said, 'Mommy, you be the big one. And me and Sky are on each side beside you.'"

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star originally debuted the accessory mid-December, writing on her Instagram Stories, “A divorce ring of my dreams...I could die!!!!!” per Bravo.

She previously received a nearly 10-carat push present ring designed by Neil Lane after the birth of her first child.

Zoe and Berman wed in 1998 after having met as students at George Washington University in 1991. They were together for 18 years before they had their first son, Skyler, in 2011. Their second child, Kaius, was born on December 22, 2013.