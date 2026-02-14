Megan Thee Stallion on new romance with Klay Thompson: 'I'm comfy'

Megan Thee Stallion finally broke the silence on her romance with Klay Thompson.

In a new interview with People magazine on Friday, the 30-year-old rapper said that she is "overly comfortable" in her relationship with an NBA star.

“Well, I don't never want to tell [anybody] to just jump in a relationship just because everybody else got one, and I'm not going to tell you to just jump in a relationship because you have to,” said Megan. “I didn't even know I was going to be in my relationship, to be honest.”

The Grammy winner singer further said, “I think that because finally I started being in a better mind space about myself and my life, and I had already been doing a lot of work to heal me."

"I had been going to therapy, I had a bunch of activities that I started doing for myself, maybe God just opened up that space for me to have somebody that loved me right," continued Megan.

The Sweetest Pie hitmaker added that Klay entered her life at the perfect time.

“This is one of the first times that I've ever been just overly comfortable,” said Megan. “I'm comfy, babe!”

Elsewhere in the interview, the songstress also advised her fans to let love come to them rather than chase it.

“I think people got to stop trying to be in love and trying to chase love," said Megan. "They just got to let it come to them. When it's meant for you, it's going to happen. God does not give you nothing that is not meant for you.”

For those unversed, Megan and Klay began dating in July 2025.