Megan Fox sparks pregnancy rumors in Machine Gun Kelly’s 'Lonely Road'

Megan Fox's possible baby bump stuns fans in new music video.

Megan Fox has fans buzzing with speculation after her surprising cameo in the new music video for Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll’s collaboration, Lonely Road.

Released on Friday, the video features Fox in multiple tight dresses, with one scene showing MGK appearing to kiss her noticeable baby bump.

The actress, and her on-again, off-again partner, Colson Baker (MGK), also share a touching moment playing with a little girl towards the video’s end.

The intrigue deepens with the credits rolling the line, Introducing: Baby Violet Leika, leaving many to wonder if this is a hint about Fox’s real-life status.

Social media exploded with questions and congratulations, as fans speculated whether Fox is pregnant in real life or if the video is simply playing with appearances.

Despite a surge of speculation, it appears she is not pregnant in real life, despite what some scenes in Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll’s new music video might suggest.

However, many noted that Fox has been seen at various public events this summer, including the Summer Solstice Celebration in June and Michael Rubin’s white party in July, without any pregnancy rumors circulating.

A Reddit user discovered an Instagram comment from a woman who identified herself as the mother of the child featured in the video, confirming that Fox is not pregnant and that the baby bump was merely a part of the video’s narrative.

“My baby girl did so good and had so much fun,” she added.

Last year, MGK touched on their past miscarriage in his song Don’t Let Me Go, while Fox addressed the “really tragic” loss in her poetry book, Pretty Boys Are Poisonous.

In a November 2023 interview with WWD, Fox revealed that coping with the loss was “harder” than her previous ectopic pregnancy, leading to “a lot of grief and suffering.”