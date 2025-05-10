Mikey Madison secures first role after her shocking Oscar win

Mikey Madison secures first role after her first Oscar win

Mikey Madison has locked her debut project since winning her first-ever Academy Award.

The Anora star, alongside Kirsten Dunst, has been booked to appear in Alejandro Landes Echavarría’s mermaid thriller titled Reptilia.

Bringing the writing skills of Landes Echavarría and Duke Merriman to life, the story of the upcoming movie will follow "a dental hygienist seduced by a mysterious mermaid into the dark and wet underworld of Florida’s exotic animal trade."

Several news outlets, including The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, confirmed the news of Madison’s latest gig in which she will share the screen with Dunst, who recently portrayed a war photojournalist in her Alex Garland's Civil War (2024).

The 26-year-old actress’ acting project on the horizon came hot on the heels of her shocking Best Actress Oscar win for Anora earlier this year, beating out Cynthia Erivo (Wicked), Karla Sofía Gascón (Emilia Pérez), Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) and The Substance lead star Demi Moore, who was considered a frontrunner for the most coveted award.

Notably, a day after the ceremony, Moore, 62, took to Instagram to share a video featuring moments from Sunday’s 97th Academy Awards.

She closed the lengthy caption of her social media post with a congratulatory message for Madison, writing, "A huge congratulations to #MikeyMadison — can’t wait to see what you do next [heart suit emoji]."