Prince Harry, Meghan make announcement amid Prince William ‘urgent’ plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are making an effort to follow through with their promise as Prince William reportedly sets new plans in motion.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who left the royal family in 2020, started their Archewell Foundation to continue with their public service work.

This week, the foundation shared some big news about one of its project gets major update.

“With the announcement of the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund’s second cohort, The Archewell Foundation is excited to highlight the inspiring grantees who are working towards a more inclusive and equitable technology ecosystem,” the statement read.

The initiative, Innovation For Everyone, which is a youth-led organisation, is working towards creating awareness around “ethical challenges surrounding AI”. They launched ‘OurVoicesInAI campaign’ which is “a global call to action to bring AI literacy to classrooms everywhere”.

To celebrate the campaign, the initiative is distributing free books, educational material, and accessible curriculum to schools, students, community centres, educators and museums for free in a bid encourage the integration of AI literacy into everyday lessons.

The annoucement came at the heels of the report about Prince William who is taking urgent steps to exact his revenge on estranged brother Harry and his wife Meghan.

According to a friend of William who spoke to The Daily Beast, the heir to the throne has “no interest in reconciling” after the Sussexes’ “absolutely vile” behaviour.

Royal sources revealed that the future king is determined to “tidy up by snipping off loose ends” as soon as he ascends the throne. William’s intentions have “gained renewed urgency” following Harry’s explosive BBC interview, a former courtier told the outlet.