Jennifer Aniston, Whoopi Goldberg all smiles at Broadway Comedy Oh, Mary!

Jennifer Aniston and Whoopi Golberg reveal they loved the Broadway play: Source

Jennifer Aniston has recently been spotted with Whoopi Goldberg at Cole Escola’s hit Broadway comedy, Oh, Mary!



On July 25, a source spilled to PEOPLE that both Jennifer and Whoopi, who attended the performance at Lyceum Theatre in NYC, “were both telling Cole and the rest of the stars how much they loved the show”.

“Jennifer was even talking about how she wants to bring her Morning Show co-stars back to see it, and Whoopi and Sara were joking about wearing their Oh, Mary! T-shirts to work the next day,” stated an insider.

The source told the outlet, “Everyone was so joyful.”

In the photo shared via the outlet, Whoopi was seen posing with Jennifer alongside Bill Hader and The View co-host Sara Haines.

According to official synopsis for the play, the story focused on “unrequited yearning, alcoholism and suppressed desires abound in this one act play that finally examines the forgotten life and dreams of Mrs. Lincoln through the lens of an idiot (Cole Escola)”.

“Escola is making their Broadway debut in Oh, Mary though they've long worked on stage, having gotten their start performing in New York City's cabaret circuit where they had monthly solo shows at the Duplex in the West Village.”

Meanwhile, several celebrities had attended the Broadway play including Timothée Chalamet, Bowen Yang and Amy Schumer.