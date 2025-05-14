Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens ‘Spring Breakers’ sequel in works?

‘Spring Breakers’ also stars James Franco and Rachel Korine in key roles

Spring Breakers, the 2012 crime thriller movie written and directed by Harmony Korine, gets a promising update regarding a sequel after ages.

Backed by Warner Bros and A24, the popular movie starred an amazing set of actors including James Franco, Selena Gomez, Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Benson and Rachel Korine.

After 13 years, makers Chris Hanley and Jordan Gertner has officially announced that they have started working on the sequel titled, Spring Breakers – Salvation Mountain, with new cast members including Bella Thorne, Grace Van Dien, Ariel Martin and True Whitaker.

The two producers revealed, “We’re thrilled to be working with Christian and Capture on Spring Breakers – Salvation Mountain and excited to keep exploring bold, new, disruptive stories around that wild, fever-dream of youth,”

“The desire for Spring Break to go on forever is something we’ve never let go of.”

Initially, the sequel was announced in 2014 with Irvine Welsh writing the script for it. But in 2017, the project was decided to be converted in a digital series, but the idea never materialized.

Spring Breakers grossed over $30 million globally and turned out to be a blockbuster at the time.