The Weeknd plans to retire soon?

The Weeknd soon going to bid adieu: Source

The Weeknd, original name Abel Tesfaye, has made bombshell claim about his retirement plan.

The Grammy Awards winner whose sixth album, Hurry Up Tomorrow's film is set to release May 16 has made up his mind to retire after it happens.

The Canadian singer-songwriter began releasing music in 2009, and till now he has released five studio albums: Kiss Land (2013), Beauty Behind the Madness (2015), Starboy (2016), After Hours (2020), and Dawn FM (2022).

Now he is looking for something new.

However, the twist is that he is not retiring from music: He is just planning to give up his stage name.

During an interview with Entertainment Weekly alongside the album's film director, Trey Edward Shults, and costar Jenna Ortega at this year's CinemaCon, the Save Your Tears crooner mentioned that his latest project 'feels' like the 'death' of The Weeknd.

But at the same time, he feels it might be a resurrection.

"It feels like it. I mean, I've kind of toyed with the idea in the past with albums," the 35-year-old continued, adding that it might be the possible demise of his 'alter ego', "But it could also just be a rebirth. Who knows?"

The upcoming album and the film were inspired by a personal moment during 2022 concert when he suddenly lost his voice. This incident led to 'complete overhaul' of his music.