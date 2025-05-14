Prince William's big title change marks first for King Charles

King Charles and Prince William to mark historic milestone.

A royal tradition steeped in history will take center stage this Friday, as King Charles and Prince William attend the Service of the Order of the Bath at Westminster Abbey, a momentous occasion marking the Order's 300th anniversary.

This year’s ceremony is particularly significant for the monarch, as it will be his first time presiding over the ancient order as its Sovereign.

Established in 1725 by Letters Patent of King George I, the Order of the Bath honors distinguished service, with members today including senior military officers and top civil servants.

During the May 16th service, the Prince of Wales will be officially installed as Great Master of the Order, a prestigious role within the chivalric tradition.

The solemn ceremony will also see five new Knights take their oaths and be formally installed, continuing a legacy that has linked service, honour, and royal patronage for three centuries.

King Charles himself was installed as Great Master in 1975 by Queen Elizabeth II, making Friday’s service not only a continuation of royal tradition but also a poignant generational milestone.

The Service of the Order of the Bath, held once every four years, traditionally includes the presence of the Sovereign at every other event making this Charles’s first appearance in the role since becoming King.

This week's service not only pays tribute to those recipients, but also reaffirms the Royal Family's enduring role in upholding Britain's ceremonial heritage.