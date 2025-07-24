Rosie O’Donnell stuns fans with drastic physical transformation on red carpet

Rosie O’Donnell confessed to taking Mounjaro for diabetes

Rosie O’Donnell turned heads on the red carpet for her drastic weight loss.

The 63-year-old had admitted to taking Mounjaro, an anti-Type 2 diabetes GLP-1 medication, a few months before.

Now the former The View co-host surprised everyone as she walked down the red carpet at the premiere of the Burlesque: The Musical in London.

The Daytime Emmy Awards winner displayed July 22 a much slimmer figure as she donned tight pants with colorful graffiti on it paired with a sleek black T-shirt.

She also sported an oversized twill blazer with 'New York' etched on it.

Completing her smart and stylish look, she wore black boots and coordinating reading glasses.

It is pertinent to note that her current weight and slimmer body is not an overnight change.

She had stepped on the weight loss journey in 2022 when she had shared with her fans that her doctor prescribed her Mounjaro which she coupled with some lifestyle changes.

"At Christmas I stopped drinking anything except water," Rosie told her TikTok followers in January 2023 video clip. "I really stopped drinking five or six Diet Cokes a day. All I drink is water now, and I'm not eating sugar as much as I can."