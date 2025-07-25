Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos share why they don’t interrupt in kids’ lives

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are taking a gentle approach when it comes to guiding their adult kids, and it’s working.

While walking the red carpet on July 23 for the premiere of their new ESPN series Running with the Wolves, the couple opened up about how they support their youngest son, Joaquin, after his recent college graduation.

“Slow and steady wins the race kind of thing,” Consuelos said, sharing the simple, measured advice he passed on to his 22-year-old.

Ripa, standing beside him, added with a smile, “Also, the less we say the better, you know.”

She explained that their kids are more likely to resist advice if it comes directly from them, so they prefer to stay quietly supportive.

“We just keep it quiet, and we've been lucky so far. They've really turned out to be fabulous adults. We're really proud of them.”

In addition to Joaquin, the longtime couple are parents to 28-year-old Michael and 24-year-old Lola. While Ripa and Consuelos often share glimpses of family life on their talk show Live with Kelly and Mark, it turns out their own children aren’t tuning in.

During a recent Late Night with Seth Meyers appearance, the two joked about viewers enjoying their onscreen chemistry, especially the playful tension. When Meyers asked whether their adult children watch the show, they answered in unison, “No.”

Even as their lives stay in the public eye, Ripa and Consuelos have kept their parenting style grounded and respectful of their kids’ independence. And with their children thriving, it seems the quiet approach is paying off.