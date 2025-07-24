Ozzy Osbourne death: New information unveiled

Ozzy Osbourne final hours details revealed by paramedics

Ozzy Osbourne was attempted to be saved by paramedics for hours before he breathed his last.

The Black Sabbath frontman died Tuesday, July 22 after suffering ‘5 years of absolute hell’.

Reports revealed that the paramedics fought for hours to save the rock legend.

According to Daily Mail, paramedics arrived at the residence of the Grammy winner at 10:30 am via Thames Valley air ambulance.

Further details shared by the outlet unveil that the medics tried for two hours to save Sharon Osbourne’s late partner.

A spokesperson for the Thames Valley organization reported, “We can confirm that our helicopter was dispatched to provide advanced critical care at an incident near Chalfont St Giles yesterday.”

The people in the neighbourhood sensed ‘something serious was happening’ when the air ambulance came in sight.

The Prince of Darkness being in such fragile state came into a neighbour’s mind seeing the helicopter as he ‘immediately feared it may be for him’.

For the unversed, Ozzy departed this world surrounded by ‘his family and surrounded by love’ leaving Hollywood in mourning.

Tributes began to pour in as soon as the news of his passing spread.

Coldplay, Alice Cooper, Drake, Adam Sandler and more shared word of remembrance for the British songwriter.

He is survived by his wife Sharon and their three kids: Aimee (41), Kelly (40), Jack (39).

He also shared a daughter Jessica and son Louis with his first wife Thelma Riley.