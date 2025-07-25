Jennifer Love Hewitt reflects on attending ‘IKWYDLS’ premiere

Jennifer Love Hewitt on ‘IKWYDLS’ premiere

Jennifer Love Hewitt recently took a heartfelt walk down memory lane as she returned to the red carpet for the I Know What You Did Last Summer premiere on July 18.

Now 46, the actress admitted she had mixed feelings leading up to the event, but walking that carpet turned into a moment of personal pride.

“I had so many amazing things said about that night, and then, there were so many other things said about that night, which we don’t even need to go into,” Hewitt told Us Weekly while promoting her new series A Killer Among Friends.

“I felt good. I really did. I felt good standing there in that moment.”

It wasn’t an easy decision for the star, who questioned how it might feel to attend the event alongside a younger cast.

“There were times where I was like, ‘Do I want to go to this premiere? Do I want to stand on this red carpet at 46 and be surrounded by all these incredibly gorgeous, young 20-something people?

How is that going to feel? What’s that going to do?’ And I did. I wanted to be there.”

Hewitt reprises her iconic role as Julie James in the new sequel, which features a fresh cast including Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, and Sarah Pidgeon.

While the spotlight largely belonged to the new generation, Hewitt was proud to be a part of it.

She called the night their “moment,” but added that she was “happy to be there in support of their movie that I got to come back for.”

Reflecting on the experience, Hewitt said it meant something more than just a premiere, it was a personal milestone.

“It felt like a full circle thing for Julie James, for Julie James fans, for me, for my kids,” she shared.

“My stylist, Alayna [Bell-Price], got me a beautiful dress and I left the house feeling really great. It just felt good. It felt celebratory. I was proud to be a part of it.”