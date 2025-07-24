Ozzy Osbourne’s final message to Jake E. Lee revealed

Jake E. Lee reveals 'final' words of Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne’s former bandmate Jake E. Lee recently shared the final emotional message he received from the Prince of Darkness ahead of his tragic passing.

The 68-year-old musician, known for being the guitarist in Osbourne’s band, set the internet abuzz by revealing the last words sent by his longtime collaborator.

Taking to Facebook, Jake shared a message he received from Osbourne following the Paranoid hitmaker’s farewell performance.

The message read, “Hi jake i’m so sorry i couldn’t spend more time with you on the weekend but it was really chaotic, i would really like to see you when i eventually get back TO LA just to shoot the shit. Its been so long since we saw each other, where have are you living these days, because the last thing i heard was you were living in Las Vegas. How did the gig for you on Saturday i really hope you had fun anyway i will text you when i eventually get back to LA and we must hook up much love and respect OZZY.”

The Bark at the Moon guitarist captioned the post, “Still processing it. The finality of it hits me in waves. This was a text I got from him as I was sitting in an airport headed back home two weeks ago.”

Notably, Lee joined hands with the Iron Man singer in 1982 and performed on several iconic albums, including Bark at the Moon, The Ultimate Sin, and more.

This comes shortly after Osbourne’s family announced the death of the Crazy Train legend on Tuesday, July 22.

For the unversed, Osbourne, 76, passed away peacefully with his wife Sharon by his side.