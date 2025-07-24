'One Direction' turns 15: Liam Payne's sister unveils 'private message' from late brother

Ruth Gibbens opened how Liam Payne really felt about his 'bandmates'

Liam Payne’s sister Ruth Gibbens has dropped an emotional tribute on the 15th anniversary of One Direction.

Taking it to her Instagram, Ruth not only penned a heartwarming note for the band and her late brother but also unveiled a secret message she received from Payne years ago.

“15 years of my favourite band”, she wrote.

She also dropped the family pictures that featured in the band’s chartbuster soundtrack, Story of My Life.

On the other hand, she also shared the picture of the text message she received back on July 23, 2010 from Liam that read, “I am in a boyband.”

“Liam this one’s for you. 15 years of the ‘I’m in a boyband’ text, where dad ran downstairs to tell us all, absolutely gutted at the time that you’d been sent home again, that you’d been put in a boyband.”

Ruth further opened about the love her 31-year-old brother had for 1D boys.

She mentioned, “Your love of 1D never stopped”, while adding, “your love and support for the other boys never stopped, you were first to congratulate about their successes after the band, you always sang their songs and spoke of them and your memories, they were the brothers you’d always wanted.”

One Direction was formed on July 23, 2010 on X-Factor that included Harry Styles, Liam, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan.

The band went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016.