Justin Timberlake draws flak for unexpected act during concert

Justin Timberlake is currently on Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Justin Timberlake got embroiled in controversy as a recent move during his concert backfired.

Timberlake performed at Electric Castle music festival in Romania, but the performance irked the fans.

A viral TikTok video of the Cry Me A River crooner drew negative attention for allegedly the 44-year-old ‘doing bare minimum’.

The video reached 1.5 million views which showed Timberlake singing Don’t Stop the Feeling.

The viewers found Jessica Biel’s partner not performing enough and relying too heavily on the audience to sing the song.

As can be seen in the clip, it’s raining, and the American singer puts up his jacket hood. He can then be heard crooning the first line of the song only to point the mic towards the crowd which continued the song for most part of the video.

One social media user even reshared the video captioning the post as, "Dude took a day off on stage."

Last week too when he performed in Romania during the Transylvanian music festival, The Social Network actor’s show got labelled as ‘an absolute disappointment’.

“You come to my country, I pay a lot of money, it’s raining like s---,” the fan remarked in her review video clip. “I’ve been waiting for you all day to come up on stage. You were late, first of all. Yeah, and then you sing like five words on each song.”

Other social media users too shared their poor experiences.

One expressed, “I just wanna add that we saw him in Estonia and it was a disappointment for us, too.”

Another talked about Timberlake’s concert in Lollapalooza Paris.

For the unversed, with the final week of his world tour going on, the tour will end in Istanbul, Turkey July 30.