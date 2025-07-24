Hulk Hogen's sudden death leaves Sylvester Stallone devastated

Sylvester Stallone worked with Hulk Hogan in 'Rocky III'

Hollywood legend Sylvester Stallone has expressed his grief over losing a dear friend and colleague, Hulk Hogan.

The 79-year-old American actor and filmmaker feels grateful to have received an opportunity to work with the WWE star.

Stallone worked with late Hogan in Rocky III and he admits that the latter’s amazing skills made the film even more special.

Taking it to Instagram, the Rambo star shared a memorable photo of him with the wresting champion.

In the caption, Sylvester wrote, “I had the pleasure of meeting this brilliant personality and showman when he was 26 years old.”

“He was absolutely wonderful and his amazing skill made Rocky three incredibly special. My heart breaks. I think that he’s gone…”

The saddening new of Hulk’s passing was shared by WWE today on July 24.

In a statement, they confirmed, “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. One of pop culture's most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s. WWE extends its condolences to Hogan's family, friends, and fans."

The late champion became the face of wrestling in 1980s, helping transform the mock combat from a speedy spectacle.