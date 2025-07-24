Nicole Kidman considers moving to Europe without Keith Urban: Report

Nicole Kidman has recently been considering a move to Portugal with her kids.

The Babygirl actress reportedly lodged an application to become a Portuguese resident, per the local media outlet, SIC Noticias.

The outlet mentioned that Nicole submitted her application to the Agency for Integration, Migration and Asylum but her husband Keith Urban surprisingly didn’t submit a residency request.

Interestingly, Nicole also started hunting a house in Cascais, a wealthy seaside area near Lisbon.

It is pertinent to mention that the Australia actress was seeking to buy a home at Costa Terra Golf Club & Ocean Club in Comporta.

Earlier, speaking to Rolling Stone, Keith talked about his Tennessee home which he and the Spellbound actress purchased for $3.4 million and is located in Nashville.

The Grammy winner admitted, “It instantly felt like home to me… Nashville felt very familiar to me because I grew up with so much American culture.”

In another interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Nicole revealed she “works hard, but when I'm off, I'm off”.

“Keith and I are very good at immediately clicking off because we have a really good life in Nashville that's very simple, quiet and nourishing because we've made it like that,” she told the outlet.

Meanwhile, Nicole made big announcement of taking a hiatus from acting in a previous interview with The Hollywood Reporter.