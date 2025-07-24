'One Direction' drummer thanks '5 lads' for taking him on unforgettable journey

Josh Devine celebrates 15 years of 'One Direction' in emotional video

One Direction, the globally acclaimed former pop group, has turned 15 on July 23.

On this special occasion, millions of fans worldwide have been pouring in tributes and sending in wishes and love for the five renowned boys, who kickstarted their career together in 2010 with this band.

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan rose to fame with 1D. But, unfortunately, they went on an indefinite hiatus in 2016 to pursue their solo careers.

Earlier today, their drummer Josh Devine also dropped an emotional post remembering the days he spent with the "5 lads". He also thanked them for taking us on this journey.

The 34-year-old also shared a throwback video of him performing with the guys on stage in some concert, where he played drums to the band’s hit track, You & I.

“15 years of @onedirection. Not gonna lie, it’s been a little emotional looking back at the last 15 years this time. Proud memories of the best times, but also sadness, longing to go back to those days and how it was, but knowing it can never be the same.”

“Forever grateful for the 5 lads for taking us on this journey, to the fans who kept us all in a job, and to those who continue to pour out love and care to me 15 years later.”

Following the death of Liam, things are quite different for the fans as they have a bitter sweet feeling on this 15th anniversary.