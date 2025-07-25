Jennifer Lopez reveals secret to her radiant glow after Ben Affleck split

Jennifer Lopez surprises fans on her 'luxurious' birthday

Jennifer Lopez recently spilled the reason behind her radiant glow as she celebrated her 56th birthday.

The American singer, who rose to fame through her blend of acting and singing, opened up about the standout features of her JLo Beauty brand.

Taking to Instagram, the On The Floor hitmaker shared a video in which she answered fan questions about her skincare line – products she says she uses every single day.

In the clip, the I’m Real singer responded to a fan who praised her moisturizer “feels like silk”.

Lopez replied, “We want it to be like cashmere for your face, but make it clinically tested.”

Responding to another fan who said JLo Beauty actually works”, Lopez confidently said, “Yeah, that was the point. You thought, what? I came to play? No.”

Later in the video, the Selena actress addressed the scepticism around celebrity skincare brands.

She said, “Some of it isn’t. It’s luxury skincare that is clinically tested and trust me, I don’t cut corners.”

The clip was shot inside the bathroom of her Bel Air, California mansion.

On Thursday, July 24, the Shotgun Wedding star celebrated her 56th birthday in style, staying inside a luxurious Cave suite at the Regnum Carya resort in Antalya, Turkey.

On the professional front, The Wedding Planner actress is currently on her Up All Night: Live in 2025 tour, which is set to conclude on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

For the unversed, Lopez also marked the occasion by dropping a new single titled Birthday.