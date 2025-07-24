Jessica Simpson looking for a partner after Eric Johnson breakup?

Jessica Simpson spills the beans on her idea of ‘perfect man’

Jessica Simpson shares qualities she believes her perfect man must have after going through break up with Eric Johnson.

The 45-year-old split from her husband of 10 years around six months back.

The I Think I’m In Love With You hitmaker made the bombshell claim during her recent appearance in the show Today hosted by Jenna Bush Hager.

“I’m ready,” the fashion designer told the host July 23. “My type of person is one of a kind. I don’t have a look or anything like that. I just like for somebody to be individually who they are and exude confidence without the ego. It’s hard to find, but I feel like it’s out there.”

She further shared that she is content with her life.

Simpson continued, “If I could have the independence that I have now and give to somebody else, that would be cool.”

The Price of Beauty actress also told Hager that her ‘perfect man’ must be a good kisser.

“I love love,” Jessica pointed out. “I’m very passionate. I have a lot to give. I’m a very good kisser. He has to be a very good kisser. To me, that’s the most intimate thing. Grab my face and pull me in.”

For the unversed, Simpson and Johnson tied the knot in 2014 and welcomed three children later: Maxwell "Maxi" Drew (12), Birdie Mae (5) and Ace Knute (11).