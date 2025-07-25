Jason Momoa fights back against nepo baby talk about son

Jason Momoa spoke up after his teenage son Nakoa-Wolf landed a role in Dune Part Three.

The Aquaman actor said his 16-year-old son got the part on his own as he made it clear that Nakoa did not use his father’s fame to enter Hollywood.

Momoa shared that Nakoa started working for the first time and called it a good beginning.

He shared with Extra, “He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

Nakoa-Wolf joined the cast of Dune Part Three as he will star with 17-year-old Ida Brooke, best known for her role in Silo.

The two will play the twin children of Paul and Chani, who are played by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya.

The new movie will follow the next part of Paul’s journey as he becomes emperor. It is based on the second book in the Dune series.

Jason, who played Duncan Idaho in the first Dune movie, did not return for the second part, which came out in 2024.

Jason continued adding about his son's achievement: “You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is. I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age.

“There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on Baywatch at 19. He’s 16 and holding shit down with Denis Villeneuve.

“We raised him beautiful. We raised our children… it’s just, you know, being loved and being confident in themselves… that is what he is. He’s very confident.”