Gringo Hunters season 2 hype reaches new heights as release date revealed

Netflix crime series The Gringo Hunters made a strong debut in July 2025 and quickly became a fan favourite.

Set in Tijuana and based on real events, the show entered the top 10 list in eight countries within days of its release.

The series followed a Mexican special forces team that tracked down American criminals hiding in Mexico.

They worked secretly while facing threats from the criminal world and problems within their own system. However, the first season ended with some closure but it also left space for the story to continue.

Netflix hasn't confirmed a second season just yet and no official update has been given.

The streaming platform is expected to review viewership numbers before making a decision as fans have been urging others to watch the show in hopes of boosting its chances for renewal.

Season one started filming in spring 2024. It took a little over a year to reach the screen. If season two follows the same schedule, it may arrive by summer or fall 2026, though nothing is certain.

The main cast included Harold Torres as Nico Bernal, Mayra Hermosillo as Gloria Carbajal, and Gerardo Trejoluna as Gildardo Ortega. Other key roles were played by José María Yazpik, Sebastian Roché, Héctor Kotsifakis, and Andrew Leland Rogers.

The show was inspired by a 2022 report from The Washington Post about a real-life group working on similar missions.