Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz say 'no' to Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham's highly anticipated Netflix documentary is set to premiere in October, and sources close to the family have revealed that her eldest son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz, will not be featured in the four-part series.

The documentary will focus on Victoria's journey from pop star to businesswoman and designer, and it's understood that the children won't be a major part of it.

The Beckham family has been embroiled in a simmering feud, with Brooklyn and Nicola reportedly keeping their distance from the rest of the family.

The tension reportedly began after Brooklyn and Nicola failed to attend David Beckham's 50th birthday party. Despite the drama, Brooklyn has continued to express his love and admiration for Nicola, showering her with praise and affection on social media.

As per The Sun, the family revealed that the documentary is very much focused on Victoria's personal and professional journey, and the children weren't part of the filming process.

"The children hardly feature — it's simply not a case of Brooklyn and Nicola being cut, as they weren't in it to start with," the source said. "This is very much a project focusing on Victoria's transition from pop star to businesswoman and designer."

Despite the absence of Brooklyn and Nicola, Victoria has promised that there will be "tears" in the documentary. The Spice Girl singer has been open about her struggles and challenges, and fans are eager to see her story unfold on screen.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn and Nicola have been living their best lives away from the screen. Nicola recently shared a naked snapshot of herself in the bathtub, taken by Brooklyn, and revealed her new career move. The couple's love story continues to unfold, despite the tension with his family.