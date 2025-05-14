Alison Hammond admits she's scared to try weight loss injections

Alison Hammond is speaking candidly about her weightless journey and the challenges she has faced before shedding an impressive 13.5stone.

The This Morning star, 50, admitted she was initially scared of using weight loss injections after learning more about them.

She feels that perhaps they are not the right option for her at this moment.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping UK magazine, she said:' I think that, for people who need to use them, (weight loss jabs are) a good thing-but for me, as soon as I hear any scare story, I get frightened.

'So I have not wanted to use them, but that's not to say I would not in the future, and I certainly would not look down on anyone who did.'

Alison's fitness journey is nothing short of inspiring. Once weighing 30 stone, she now she weighs 16 and a half after committing to her health and fitness.

She worked with four personal trainers and followed a disciplined workout regime four times a week to achieve her transformation.

Alison previously shared the secret to her success seems rooted in her 'early to bed, early to rise', mantra.