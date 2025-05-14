Prince William opens up about life’s deepest wound

Prince William hails merger as demand for support surges.

Prince William has spoken about the enduring pain of grief, describing it as "the very worst pain any child or parent will ever endure," in a new statement marking a major milestone for one of his long-standing patronages.

The Prince of Wales, who was just 15 when his mother Princess Diana tragically died in 1997, praised the life-changing work of Child Bereavement UK, which is now set to merge with fellow support organisation Winston’s Wish.

Privately attending a special 30th anniversary dinner for Child Bereavement UK earlier this week, he expressed his support for the merger and underscored the importance of expert guidance during times of profound loss.

"In my sixteen years as Patron of Child Bereavement UK, I have seen the life-changing impact of their work," he said.

"Grief is the very worst pain, and while we cannot prevent such losses, we can ensure every possible type of support is there to help rebuild lives."

Speaking following the announcement that Child Bereavement UK and Winston’s Wish are joining forces, the Prince of Wales highlighted the increasing demand for grief support services and the urgent need to meet it.

"I have also seen the growing need for support of this kind," William said.

"It is because of this increasing demand that I am delighted that Child Bereavement UK and Winston’s Wish are joining forces to expand their impact."

Commending the charities for their forward-thinking decision, he added: "They have recognised that together they can do so much more, and I commend them both for taking this bold step to reach more people and help reduce the long-term challenges that unresolved grief can cause."