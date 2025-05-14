Ben Affleck's gesture for Jennifer Garner speaks volumes about their relationship

Ben Affleck surprises fans with recent update

Ben Affleck recently sparked speculation among fans with a kind gesture towards his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, on Mother’s Day.

The Accountant 2 star, who shares three children – Violet, Finn, and Samuel – with Garner, 53, surprised her with a large bouquet of flowers on the special occasion.

Ben, 52, was spotted standing at the doorstep of the Elektra actress, alongside a flower company worker carrying the impressive arrangement.

This comes on the heels of Affleck sharing insight into his relationship with Garner.

Speaking exclusively with GQ, he said, “I’m really lucky that I have a really good co-parent and partner in Jennifer Garner, the kids’ mom, who’s wonderful and great and we work together well.”

Heaping praise on his former wife even years after their split, the American filmmaker added, “She’s just a fabulous person. She’s a great mother. She’s a real talent… She’s somebody that I admire and respect and remain excellent friends with.”

The Yes Day star has expressed similar feelings about her ex-husband.

In exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, she shared, “I ran down the beach to him, and I would again. You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life.”

The Gone Girl actor and Garner were officially divorced in October 2018 after 13 years of marriage.

For the unversed, Ben has called his divorce from Garner the “biggest regret” of his life, even seven years after their separation.