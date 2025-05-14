Taylor Swift marks major milestone amid AMAs frenzy

Taylor Swift receives huge honour before much-awaited AMAs

Taylor Swift has been the focus of headlines since she fueled the flames of rumours about a major announcement at AMAs later this month.

The 35-year-old pop superstar received another major honour before the awards where she is leading the nominations.

The 14-time-Grammy winner was announced as the recipient of two major honours at the BMI Pop Awards right after she sent fans in a frenzy for an upcoming announcement.

Swift was named as the "Songwriter of the Year" for the second consecutive year and was also recognised for "Most Performed Songs of the Year," with her hit tracks including, Don’t Blame Me, Fortnight, and Now That We Don’t Talk.

The Anti-Hero hitmaker also received seven publishing awards for seven of her songs.

"Big congrats to @taylorswift13, our 2025 #BMIPopAwards Songwriter of the Year — once again! With genre-defining hits like Don’t Blame Me, Fortnight, Is It Over Now? and so many more, Taylor continues to shape the sound of a generation."

This comes after Swift and her team built up the anticipation for AMAs in fans after they dropped Easter Eggs via her website.

The Eras Tour performer’s website spells out AMAs which led fans to theorise about an upcoming potential announcement at the award show scheduled for 26th May.