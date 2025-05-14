Travis Kelce's heart skips beat for Taylor Swift's famous lookalike

Travis Kelce expresses interest in '90s celebrity

Travis Kelce reveals unexpected fascination with '90s nostalgia, beyond his romance with Taylor Swift, much to the fans’ surprise.

The NFL player, who has actively expressed his love for the Anti-hero hitmaker on multiple occasions, opened up about his interest in the unique character from The Sandlot.

During a new episode of their podcast New Heights, the 35-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tightend responded to a question about Marley Shelton’s character.

Reacting to his brother Jason Kelce’s question, “Very overrated, by the way, right?”

Travis quickly nodded in disagreement, noting, “No, she was so hot!”

Jason, who recently welcomed his third child with wife Kylie Kelce, chimed in, adding, “I think she was just hot because she was the only woman at maturity they show the entire friggin' movie besides the mom. If you’re comparing her to the catcher, yeah, of course she’s gonna be hot.”

However, Taylor's boyfriend was more than convinced that his childhood crush most certainly did raise the bar for other actresses back in the days.

He declared, “You’re gonna watch it and be like, ‘Alright, she was hot.’”

And as it seems, Peffercorn's iconic film scene, featuring a cherry red swimsuit, red lipstick, and white shades, bears a striking resemblance to Taylor's 1989 style.