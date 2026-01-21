Jason Momoa's Aquaman unseen snap revealed
Zack Snyder has shared several superhero photos in addition to Jason Momoa's Aquama
Zack Snyder, a known face in the DC world and credited with giving superhero movies a gritty touch, has recently gone on social media to treat fans to unseen gems.
By 'gems,' it means photos of the superheroes fans loved. The latest snap the director shared featured Aquaman, played by the solidly built Jason Momoa.
His rugged portrayal of the prince under the sea has earned him much praise from viewers. In addition, Momoa, best known for playing Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones, also donned a gruff expression for the character.
This is somewhat what he maintains in the snap, which Zack posted while wearing an Aquaman costume and holding a guitar. However, the prince under the sea's reign ended soon after the old DCEU was shelved.
In the new setup, Jason is cast in his long-desired Lobo character, a ruthless bounty hunter, who will make his debut in Supergirl, which will arrive in cinemas on June 26, 2026
In other news, James shares that there is no plan to release two separate Batman movies in the same year.
He explains that Matt Reeves' The Batman Part II will come first, which is set in DC's Elseworlds universe. It will follow up with his take on the Caped Crusader in The Brave and the Bold.
"I'm dependent on when there's an actionable script ready, so there is no way of me guessing this. Also, frankly, we're well into Batman 2, and I wouldn't want to cloud the Batsphere until after that," he says on Threads.
The Batman: Part II will come out on October 1, 2027.
