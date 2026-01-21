A$AP Rocky gives his take on children's budding personalities
A$AP Rocky shares three kids with Rihanna
A$AP Rocky has revealed the distinct personalities of his and Rihanna's children.
During an appearance on the latest episode of The New York Times Popcast, the 37-year-old rapper talked about the differences he’s beginning to see between his kids.
“You know, my first son, RZA, he's just really like, he's [the] opposite of his brother, the 3-year-old and the 2-year-old. They're about 14 months apart. So, they're really close, but he's really antisocial,” said Rocky.
For those unversed, Rocky shares three kids with Rihanna - sons RZA, 3½, and Riot, 2, and daughter Rocki, whom the two welcomed in September 2025.
“And my second son is just a socialite at this point, you know? He wants to steal the room when he comes, and he walks in it, and he's addicted to cotton candy, and... he likes... typical little kid stuff,” the Helicopter rapper said of Riot.
Rocky added that his “first son never ate candy a day in his life and hates it.”
Talking about his baby girl, the Praise the Lord crooner said, “Baby Rocki man, she's something, you know she's 4 months. She's 4 months on the 13th."
“And she looks exactly identical to me. My twin, bro,” Rocky said proudly.
