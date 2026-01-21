Charlie Puth reveals wake-up moment that made him quit alcohol

Charlie Puth is opening up about a few major shifts in his lifestyle after gaining fame.

In a recent interview with Rolling Stone published on January 20, the We Don't Talk Anymore artist, who is starting his family with wife Brooke Sansone, now lives an authentic life after being unreal early on in his music career.

During the conversation, Puth recalled a moment that hit him hard, that pretending to be someone was hurting him.

"I was in New York, I was staying at the Greenwich, and I don’t drink at all," the See You Again singer recalled. "I think it clouds my judgment."

But before his third album's release, Puth looked back, "I was like, 'I’m just gonna have a rager. And I woke up with the worst hangover I’ve ever felt in my life. It lasted for, I think, two days."

He went on to say, "And I remember they all wanted to get coffee the next morning, in a scene-y part of town. I saw them all eating, and then I just turned the other way and walked back to the hotel and just stayed there by myself for a couple days."

"It’s hard to describe but after years of surrounding myself with the wrong things and saying the wrong things, it’s profound when it just all comes to a screeching halt one day at 30 years old in New York City," Charlie artist added.