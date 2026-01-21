Meghan Trainor welcomes baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor and turns emotional

Meghan Trainor has just welcomed a bundle of joy, and has taken to Instagram to showcase her emotions at the new edition to her family.

The singer’s post reveals the tiny tot to have been born on January 18th, 2026 and a collection of heartstring-tugging pictures followed the birth announcement.

From pictures of her with tears in her eyes, and her tiny baby in her arms, for skin to skin, to snaps of her sons meeting their baby sister for the very first time. There was even a close up of the rosy cheeked baby girl on slide three, as well as a selfie and some peeks into candid loved-filled moments between the new sibling and her brothers.

The caption however tied it all in together and says, “our baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor has finally made it to the world thanks to our incredible, superwoman surrogate.”

“We are forever grateful to all the doctors, nurses, teams who made this dream possible,” she also said before continuing on to detail what went into this entire thing.

She explains, “we had endless conversations with our doctors in this journey and this was the safest way for us to be able to continue growing our family.”

So “e are over the moon in love with this precious girl,” she said near the end before revealing that her older kids, Riley and Barry “have been so excited, they even got to choose her middle name.”

She signed off with the note, “we are going to enjoy our family time now, love you all”.