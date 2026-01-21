Elijah Wood on return to 'Lord of the Rings' universe
Elijah Wood expressed excitement over 'Lord of the Rings' spin-off
Elijah Wood spoke candidly about his return to The Lord of the Rings universe.
Speaking of claims related to his potential return in Andy Serkis' upcoming spinoff The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,“I can neither confirm nor deny."
He went on to clarify, "Listen, a wizard is to be trusted. Aside from any of that, I'm not really allowed to confirm.”
In addition to this, Wood claimed that he is “really excited” for the project, which will see the return of series director Jackson to produce and writers Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh to pen the script.
Expressing his views, he noted, “I’m really excited about the film. I think it really is a creative ‘getting the band back together.’"
He concluded by saying, "A lot of the creative heads of department are back and in that space again. Philippa, I think, is co-writing it and producing it."
-
Blake Lively’s drops new allegations against Justin Boldoni about birth scene
-
Charlie Puth reveals wake-up moment that made him quit alcohol
-
Meghan Trainor welcomes baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor and turns emotional
-
Why Keith Urban's daughters are avoiding his rumored girlfriend? Source
-
Blake Lively claimed Justin Baldoni 'made a monster' of her, court docs reveal
-
Dolly Parton gets major surprise on 80th birthday
-
Jennifer Lawrence revisits viral Kourtney Kardashian comment: 'Insane'
-
Charlie Puth admits he was 'very cringe' during early fame