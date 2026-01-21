Photo: Elijah Wood on return to 'Lord of the Rings' universe

Elijah Wood spoke candidly about his return to The Lord of the Rings universe.

Speaking of claims related to his potential return in Andy Serkis' upcoming spinoff The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum,“I can neither confirm nor deny."

He went on to clarify, "Listen, a wizard is to be trusted. Aside from any of that, I'm not really allowed to confirm.”

In addition to this, Wood claimed that he is “really excited” for the project, which will see the return of series director Jackson to produce and writers Philippa Boyens and Fran Walsh to pen the script.

Expressing his views, he noted, “I’m really excited about the film. I think it really is a creative ‘getting the band back together.’"

He concluded by saying, "A lot of the creative heads of department are back and in that space again. Philippa, I think, is co-writing it and producing it."