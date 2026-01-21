Harry Styles excites fans as he announces release date of new song

Harry Styles is all set to release his first single after a four-year hiatus, titled Aperture.

On Tuesday, the former One Direction member took to his Instagram handle to announce the release date of the first track from his upcoming album, Kiss All The Time. Disco, Occasionally.

"Aperture. Jan 23, 00:00 UK," Harry penned while sharing a photo of himself from the recording studio.

The 31-year-old singer then went on to his Instagram story, confirming that the word Aperture refers to a new song.

As the post went viral, Harry's fans rushed to the comment section to express their excitement.

One of the social media users wrote, "Can’t wait," while another one commented, "We are so ready!!"

"Welcome back Harry," penned a third one.

"SO EXCITEDDD," added a fourth one.

Earlier this month, Harry sent social media into meltdown after announcing his long-awaited return with his first new album in four years.

Kiss All The Time. Disco Occasionally will release on March 6, 2026.