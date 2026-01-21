How Timothy Busfield, Melissa Gilbert really feel after release from jail

Timothy Busfield, Melissa Gilbert’s real feelings after jail release

Timothy Busfield and Melissa Gilbert are feeling good after his release on bail.

Bustfield, 68, was released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Bernalillo County, N.M., on Tuesday, January. 20. He was arrested a week ago after he surrendered.

He was then charged with two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor (child under 13) and one count of child abuse, per prosecutors.

The West Wing actor appeared in a pretrial detention hearing. The judge ruled that Busfield would be released on his own recognizance and with conditions while he awaits trial.

Following the release, his attorney told People that the actor "feels wonderful," adding, "He can reunite with Melissa," noting that Gilbert, 61, is "very, very excited."

The actress was at thehearing to support her husband, whom she believes innocent of the crime, and was seen crying and saying, "Thank you, God" when the judge ruled for bail.

Gilbert’s mom, Barbara Cowan, 89, her son Michael Boxleitner, and Busfield's brother, Buck were also there.

The actress previously broke the silence about the allegations to note that she’s for her husband. Her representative, Ame Van Iden, issued a statement on her behalf that said, "Melissa stands with and supports her husband."

Busfield has denied the charges and said he "did not do anything to those little boys, and I'm gonna fight it."