Photo: Jenny Slate hails Blake Lively amid lawsuit against Justin Baldoni

Jenny Slate has sided with Blake Lively in her lawsuit against Justin Baldoni.

As per a new report, Slate has publicly shown her support for Blake Lively as the actress's lawsuit against "It Ends With Us director."

In a statement backing her longtime friend and co-star, Slate said, “As Blake Lively's cast mate and friend, I voice my support as she takes action against those reported to have planned and carried out an attack on her reputation."

"Blake is a leader, loyal friend and a trusted source of emotional support for me and so many who know and love her.” The 43-year-old actress went on to praise Lively's courage amid the ongoing legal battle.

“What has been revealed about the attack on Blake is terribly dark, disturbing and wholly threatening. I commend my friend, I admire her bravery, and I stand by her side.”

As fans will know, Slate played the onscreen sister of Baldoni in the 2024 film It Ends With Us, which he also directed.

However, she previously told her team that she did not want to participate in any publicity with Baldoni and described the shoot as “really gross and disturbing.”

Ahead of a summary judgment hearing in Lively’s ongoing case, Slate's text messages from June 2023 were unsealed.

According to PEOPLE, the actress told her team, "I don't want to do anything with Justin, I don't want to talk about him, like ... nothing. And the same goes for Jamey [Heath], who is truly unprofessional.

“[The movie] has been a really gross and disturbing shoot, and I'm one of many who feel [this] way".

Nonetheless, Baldoni denied the allegations and later filed a countersuit, which was dismissed last June.