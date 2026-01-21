Katherine Ryan takes aim at Brooklyn Beckham in fierce defense of his parents

Katherine Ryan has come out in defense of Victoria and David Beckham after their eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, launched an attack on them.

Recently, the eldest son of the Beckham family took to his Instagram account and claimed that his mother, Victoria, "hijacked" his first dance with his wife, Nicola Peltz, at their 2022 wedding.

Following the allegation, Katherine criticized Brooklyn, calling him an "ungrateful nepo baby."

During the latest episode of her Telling Everybody Everything podcast, the comedian said, “I am on David and Victoria's side. As a parent, and as someone who has been a s***** young person, I think Brooklyn Beckham needs to grow up a little bit."

The 42-year-old further said, “He is the first son of an absolute dynasty family, they are like a royal family in matching denims to us - and that comes with many privileges. But of course it's complicated because you live your life in the public eye."

"Fine, but I feel that he has benefited from this a lot and he doesn't seem to have the measured emotional intelligence to go, ‘In many ways, this has been s***, but in many ways, this has created me with a beautiful life. My parents are not abusers. My parents performatively or otherwise say nice things about me and give me opportunities,'" she continued.

“I do think a lot of nepo babies struggle with not being able to reach - certainly not eclipse - the success of their parents," added Katherine. “I’m not seeing any of the gratitude in these posts.”

Commenting on Brooklyn's claim, the Tinsel Town alum said, "What does that mean? Twerking, grinding? Why was Victoria Beckham poised to dance that first dance? Maybe it was a misunderstanding, because you do a dance with your mother."