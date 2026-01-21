Prince Harry taught only way King Charles 'will take him seriously'

Prince Harry is asked to keep his priorities straight in order to be taken seriously by his family.

The Duke of Sussex, who is currently toy in the UK for his High Court hearing, is urged to extend an olive branch to his family on mutual terms.

Royal expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: “While that may present a glimmer of hope for him to reconnect with his family, it is quite telling as I revealed yesterday, that the King, Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen to arrange engagements 500 miles away in Scotland this week while Harry is engaged in his latest legal battle.”

He adds: “If Harry does indeed want to reconnect with his loved ones, then frankly speaking, it’s not rocket science. Have a renewed focus away from the dramas of expensive and controversial litigation and refusing to accept the decision of His Majesty’s government and decided to concentrate on trying to repair the damage done since he decided to up and leave the rest of them behind.”

“Only when there is a diminished sense of an agenda from the Duke and an appetite to engage on terms other than his own, will his family - who are all still dutifully engaged in their royal roles - will it be possible to take him seriously,” the expert notes.