Prince Harry taught only way King Charles 'will take him seriously'
Prince Harry guided through a glimmer of hope with the Royal Family
Prince Harry is asked to keep his priorities straight in order to be taken seriously by his family.
The Duke of Sussex, who is currently toy in the UK for his High Court hearing, is urged to extend an olive branch to his family on mutual terms.
Royal expert Russell Myers writes for Mirror: “While that may present a glimmer of hope for him to reconnect with his family, it is quite telling as I revealed yesterday, that the King, Queen and the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen to arrange engagements 500 miles away in Scotland this week while Harry is engaged in his latest legal battle.”
He adds: “If Harry does indeed want to reconnect with his loved ones, then frankly speaking, it’s not rocket science. Have a renewed focus away from the dramas of expensive and controversial litigation and refusing to accept the decision of His Majesty’s government and decided to concentrate on trying to repair the damage done since he decided to up and leave the rest of them behind.”
“Only when there is a diminished sense of an agenda from the Duke and an appetite to engage on terms other than his own, will his family - who are all still dutifully engaged in their royal roles - will it be possible to take him seriously,” the expert notes.
-
Elijah Wood on return to 'Lord of the Rings' universe
-
Jenny Slate hails Blake Lively amid lawsuit against Justin Baldoni
-
Jason Momoa's Aquaman unseen snap revealed
-
Taylor Swift slams Justin Baldoni in explosive text messages, court filing reveals
-
Blake Lively’s drops new allegations against Justin Boldoni about birth scene
-
Charlie Puth reveals wake-up moment that made him quit alcohol
-
Meghan Trainor welcomes baby girl Mikey Moon Trainor and turns emotional
-
Why Keith Urban's daughters are avoiding his rumored girlfriend? Source